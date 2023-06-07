Williamsport, Pa. — Carole Louise Wagoner Hoffman, 93, of Williamsport passed away Sunday, June 4, 2023 at the Williamsport Home. Surviving is her loving husband of 71 years, Ben Hoffman, Jr., whom she married on September 22, 1951.

Born January 4, 1930 in Williamsport, she was the only child of Robert and Sylvia (Buck) Wagoner.

Carole graduated in 1947 from Williamsport High School, where she played in the band and orchestra and was the cellist and vocal soloist at her high school graduation ceremony.

Carole continued her education at Geisinger School of Nursing and started her lifelong career as a registered nurse in 1951 working in the Williamsport ER until retiring in 1992. Carole was proud of her education, nursing career, and the pin she received. As a dedicated nurse, she worked tirelessly to help others and served as the ER Supervisor and director of Ambulatory care.

She was a member of First Church Williamsport where she sang in the choir, was on the board of directors for the First Nursery School, and organized the annual church picnic at Central Oak Heights for years.

Carole’s love for spending time at Central Oak Heights started early in her life, and became more prominent when she met her husband swimming at the pool during camp. She and Ben spent many days during the summer caring for the grounds and creating lifelong friendships. Carole was Camp Nurse and served on the Board of Directors at Central Oak Heights. After retirement she volunteered at the Community Arts Center, American Rescue Workers, and American Red Cross.

True Penn State Football fans, Carole and Ben held season tickets for over 30 years, attended all home games, and traveled to all bowl games including the Hula Bowl in Hawaii. She was an amazing wife, mother, and friend who will be truly missed. She attended her granddaughter-in-laws’ nurse pinning ceremonies at Wilkes University (Taylor) and Penn State (Jenny).

Surviving in addition to her husband is a daughter, Kimberlee H. Fredo (Mike) of Williamsport; three grandchildren, Evan Fredo (Jenny) of State College, Jordan Fredo (Taylor) of Lehigh Valley, and Kaitlyn Alston (Anthony) of Pittsburgh; and three great-grandchildren with one on the way.

A funeral service to honor the life of Carole will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 8 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at Sanders.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Carole’s name to Central Oak Heights c/o Phyllis Dyer, PO Box 75, Winfield PA, 17889 for the pool project.

Online condolences may be made on Carole’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

