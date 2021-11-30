Williamsport -- On Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, we lost the matriarch of our family. Carole "Frenchie" Bower Hicks, 77, of Williamsport entered into eternal rest peacefully at home.

She was born on July 31, 1944 to the late Anna C. Bower. Frenchie graduated from the Williamsport Area High School in 1962 and retired from Shop Vac in 2004. She was co-owner of Norm Hicks Autoworld and planned many bus trips for friends, family and coworkers.

Carole grew up attending Trinity Episcopal Church, one of the most beautiful churches in Williamsport, where she was a member of the choir and Sunday School. Most recently, she attended and sang in the choir at Garden View Church of Christ. Carole was an avid Penn State, Steelers, Phillies and NASCAR fan

Surviving are her husband of 35 years, Norman L. Hicks; two daughters, Kelly Fisher (Earl) of Moore Township and Cherie Brewer (Adrian, Jr.) of Olin, N.C.; two stepsons, Norman D. Hicks (Pam) of Williamsport and Eric Hicks (Kelly) of Midlothian, Va.; three granddaughters, Shannon Drury (Jason) of Wyoming, Amber Hood of Easton and Allison Hood (Andrew Carl) of Gillbertsville; three step-grandsons, Nate (Gracie), Derrick (Jill) and Heith Hicks, as well as six step great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind many friends, including Tammy Taylor.

A memorial service to honor the life of Carole will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave., Williamsport. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com

