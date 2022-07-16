Williamsport — Carol Tanner, age 71, of Williamsport passed away July 15, 2022, after a lengthy illness. She was surrounded by family.

Carol was born February 27, 1951. She grew up in Avis as the daughter of the late Carl and Sarah Mayes. She was preceded in death by her brother Ira Mayes.

She is survived by her husband, James Tanner; a sister, Shirley (Rick) Hill; a daughter, Michelle (Luckenson) Cusick; a son, Brian (Elizabeth) Andrews; and her grandsons, Gregery and Garrett. Surviving from Jim’s family are 3 children, 3 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren.

Throughout her lifetime she worked at the Woolrich Store, March of Dimes, Neece Paper Co, and Hite Lighting Co. Carol maintained friendships from many facets of her life. Those include the Woolrich Aux. Fire Co., volleyball, and bowling. Many people know her from sewing, baking and decorating ornate cakes and cookies. She was an avid band parent, sewing uniforms, flags, props. She enjoyed shopping, pretty flowers in her garden, watching wildlife, teaching country dancing, camping, bluegrass festivals, riding Goldwing motorcycles and snowmobiles, travelling, watching bull riding, and especially cooking and creating large family gatherings.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 beginning at 5 p.m. at the Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High Street, Lock Haven. A service will be held at 7 p.m.

