Williamsport, Pa. — Carol T. Bower, 80, of Williamsport passed at The Gatehouse on August 6, 2023.

She was born in Williamsport on January 30, 1943, a daughter to the late Robert M. & Claire R. (Kranz) Wagner.

Carol worked for S.S. Kresge’s, GTE Sylvania, and C.A. Reed. She loved to play bingo, cards, board games and visiting casinos, caring for her house plants, and above all, she loved get-togethers and cherished time spent with her family.

She is survived by her son, Keith A. (Pamela) Wagner of Williamsport; daughters Kimberly A. (Lemuel) Rowland of Williamsport and Kelly Jo DeAngelo of Williamsport; 5 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; as well as sisters Shirley Smith and Lois (Ronald) Betts; and brother Robert (Karen) Wagner, all of Williamsport.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Terry L. Wagner.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 14, 2023 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 326 Washington Blvd., Williamsport, with Rev. Glenn McCreary officiating.

The family will receive friends and family one hour prior to Mass in the church. Burial will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling final arrangements. To share a memory or sign an online register book, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.

