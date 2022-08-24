Williamsport — Carol Noel Fischer, 81, of Williamsport passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Williamsport South.

She was the wife of the late Joseph H. Fischer and mother to the late Lori Drake.

Born December 19, 1940 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of Paul and Dorothy. Carol graduated from South Williamsport High School in 1958. She enjoyed painting and car rides and had a joking personality with no filter. She was of the Catholic faith.

Surviving are a daughter, Holly McCreary (Jim), a son, Joe Fischer (Diann), and a sister, Mary Eaker, all of Williamsport; six grandchildren, Heather, Matt, Sarah, Abby, Brandon, and Hunter, and many great and great great-grandchildren.

Services will be held privately.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Rd., Williamsport.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Online condolences may be made on Carol’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com

