Williamsport — Carol M. Padgett, 63, of Williamsport and formerly of Florida, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022 at her home in Williamsport.

She was born in Florida on June 26, 1959. She enjoyed arts, crafts, and dreamcatchers.

Carol is survived by her partner of almost 27 years; Margaret M. Homler of Williamsport, step-son; Robert L. Homler of Williamsport and nephew; John B. Spiotto of Williamsport.

Services are private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are being handled by Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 W. 4th St., Williamsport.

Send condolences at www.jamesmaneval.com.

