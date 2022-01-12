South Williamsport -- Carol M. Holt, 81, of South Williamsport passed away peacefully with family by her side Monday, January 10, 2022 at the Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital.

She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, John W. Holt.

Born June 29, 1940 in Bigler she was a daughter of the late Charlie and Irene (Stonebreaker) Mason.

Carol was a 1959 graduate of Philipsburg-Osceola High School. She retired from Divine Providence Hospital after 30 years of service as an emergency room nurse. She was proud to be part of the Divine Providence retirees, Silver Sneakers, and was also a former member of the Red Hat society. Her greatest joy in life was being “Gram” to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Carol loved to travel and was always ready for a good time or adventure. She enjoyed trips to the beach. She loved to shop. She loved to laugh, and she brought joy to so many in her life. She was a naturally kind and caring person, who often could be found helping others. Carol would do anything for anyone as she was truly a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend that you could always count on for sharing her unconditional love. Carol will be greatly missed.

Surviving in addition to her husband are three children, Farley Holt of Dover, Heather Tucci (James) of Bel Air, Maryland, and Christopher Holt of Annandale, Virginia; four granddaughters, Ashley Moon (Ryan) of Williamsport, Hayley Henry (Michael) of Catonsville, Maryland, Hannah Tucci of Bel Air, Maryland and Sophia Holt of Dover; three great grandchildren, Ryley, Chase and Audrey; five siblings, Wayne Mason (Diane), Lee Mason (Louise), Janet Swires (Don) all of Bellefonte, Barbara Haines (Curt) of West Decatur and David Mason (Susan) of Philipsburg; along with several nieces and nephews.

At the request of the family, services will be held privately.

Memorial contributions may be made in Carol’s name to Susquehanna Health Foundation, c/o The Gatehouse, 1001 Grampian Blvd. Williamsport, PA 17701.

