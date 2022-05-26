Linden — Carol L. Verdini, 79, of Linden passed away on Tuesday May 24, 2022 at Roseview Nursing Home.

Carol was born on April 29, 1943 and was the daughter of Myron and Thelma (Stabler) Welch.

Carol graduated from Williamsport High School and later graduated from Williamsport School of Commerce. She was employed for over 35 years at Divine Providence and Williamsport Hospitals in the Pharmacy Department.

Carol loved cooking. She had hundreds of cookbooks and would read them all from cover to cover and then try something new and different. She would always bring the best dish to family gatherings. Carol made fresh salads better than anyone.

Surviving are her children, Ronna Lea Hill of Williamsport and Brian Keith Hakes of Linden. She had four grandchildren, Erin Shaffer of Mechanicsburg, Eric Hill of Linden, Meredith Yowell of Williamsport, and Brianna Hakes of Linden. Carol was blessed with five great grandchildren, Kolby, Sophie, Addison, Gage, and Emmalynn.

She is also survived by three sisters, Donna Pepperman of Williamsport, Ruby Derr of Cogan Station, Glee Spring of Williamsport and two brothers, Paul Welch of Jersey Shore and Frank Welch of Williamsport.

Carol attended Buchanan Baptist Church.

A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be made on Carol’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Carol Verdini as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.