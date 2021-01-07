Williamsport -- Carol L. Krah, 76, of Williamsport went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.

Born February 24, 1944 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of Clark and Berniece Wolf Renninger.

Carol was a 1962 graduate of Williamsport High School, was a U.S. Veteran of the Air Force, and was a homemaker. She attended Fairlawn Community Church.

Surviving are her loving husband of 47 years Kenneth W. Krah, whom she married July 19, 1974, a brother James Renninger of Forksville, two sisters Delores Cohick of Paxinos and Joyce Boroch of Jersey Shore, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two sisters Inez Klees and Joan King.

In keeping with the family's wishes services will be private. Memorial contributions in Carol’s name may be made to the Lycoming County S.P.C.A. 2805 Reach Road Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Online condolences may be made at www.SandersMortuary.com.