Jersey Shore -- Carol L. Fisher, 74, of Jersey Shore, formerly of Danville, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at UPMC Williamsport.

She was born on December 16, 1945 in Danville and was the daughter of the late Peter Edwin and Betty L. (Heim) Fisher. Carol graduated from Danville High School and then later from York College, receiving her bachelor’s degree in Human Services. She had worked for York County as a social worker.

Carol is survived by one brother; Gary L. Fisher of Washingtonville, two sisters; Deborah S. Ingram (William) of Lemont and Vicki K. Killian (John) of S. Williamsport and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother; Eddie Fisher.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are being handled by the Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore.

