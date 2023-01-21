South Williamsport, Pa. — Carol J. Hart, 76, of South Williamsport died peacefully on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at home. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Lewis A. Hart in 2015.

Born August 15, 1946 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Joseph A., Sr. and Giavanna “Jennie” M. (Turi) Borrosco.

Carol was a graduate of Williamsport High School. She was a high school secretary for the South Williamsport School District for 28 years.

Carol was a devout member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church. She spent many years baking cakes to celebrate weddings and birthdays in the community. Carol was a loving, kind, and gentle soul who enjoyed spending time with her family, being a “Grammy,” and spending quality time with her WW friends. She enjoyed knitting and collecting many treasures, but especially carousel horses and decorative snowmen. Carol was the organizer of many bus trips and enjoyed traveling.

Surviving are her three sons, Brian L. Hart of Montoursville, Michael D. Hart of Middletown, Maryland, and Eric C. Hart (Julie) of South Williamsport; eleven grandchildren, Emily and Ryan Reid, Derek, Tyler, Brett, Giavanna, Dylan, Juliana, Lia Hart, Jake, and Joel Deak; two sisters, Mary Hopkins (Robert) of Brookside and Jackie Hamm (Joseph) of South Williamsport; her adored dog, Bella; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents Carol was preceded in death by three siblings, Patricia DeSanto, Rose Marie Martin, and Joseph A. Borrosco, Jr.

A Mass of Christian Burial to honor the life of Carol will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 27 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 800 W. Central Ave., South Williamsport. Burial will follow in Montoursville Cemetery. A visitation will be held 6 - 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 26 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Carol’s name to the Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o The Gatehouse 1001 Grampian Blvd Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

Online condolences may be made on Carol’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.