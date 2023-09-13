Montoursville, Pa. — Carol G. Perry, 89, of Montoursville passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at Geisinger Medical Center Hospice, Danville, following a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her husband of almost 60 years, Ronald E. Perry, in 2017.

Born at home on November 6, 1933 in Montgomery, she was a daughter of the late Edmund Clifton Johnson Sr. and Gertrude Lucille (Miller) Johnson.

Carol was a 1952 graduate of Williamsport Area High School and retired from Brodart, Inc. in 1999.

Carol enjoyed exercise class with her neighbors at Parkside Manor in Montoursville, watching Hallmark movies, Penn State, Notre Dame, and Pittsburgh Steelers football, and her favorite food — Pudgies Pizza.

Surviving are her daughters Kim Yale (Dale) of Montoursville and Carolyn Perry (Lyn) of Williamsport; her grandson Jacob Golbitz of Williamsport; sister Wanda English of South Williamsport; "bonus sister" Dr. Nancy Farhat of Phoenix, Arizona; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son Mike, and siblings: infant Lucille, Edmund C. Johnson, Jr., Lois M. Kline, and James F. Johnson.

A funeral service to honor the life of Carol will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 16 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home 1914 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport. In keeping with her wishes there will be no viewing. Burial will be held in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Willing Hand Hose Company 1, 821 Broad Street, Montoursville, or Good Days, ATTN: Donations, 2611 Internet Blvd, Ste. 105, Frisco, TX 75034, to help macular degeneration patients with co-pays.

The family would like to thank everyone at Geisinger (Muncy, Danville, Life Flight 2 Crew, 5th floor Med/Surg and ICU, Patient Companions and Hospice), Montoursville EMS and Residential Home Health for their compassionate care.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made on Carol’s obituary page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

