Montoursville -- Carol F. Hutchins, 67, of Montoursville passed away on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport Regional Medical Center.

Carol was born February 9, 1953 in Bloomsburg, and was the daughter of the late Grover A. and Helen L. (Koser) Spring.

Carol graduated from Hughesville High School in 1971. She worked at Sprout-Waldron, Sears Service Department, and retired as Order Department Manager from Valley Farms in 2019.

Carol enjoyed shopping, always looking for a bargain with her friends on their overnight travel adventures to the outlets. She loved Christmas, playing bingo, and trips to Florida. For twenty five years Carol volunteered at the Hughesville Fireman’s Carnival working the pizza window which gave her a chance to reminisce with old friends. Anyone that knew Carol will remember her as the life of the party and think of her contagious laughter, genuine smile, and overall love of life.

She is survived by her mother: Helen L. (Koser) Spring and her companion David Eisele of Unityville, a daughter: Stacey S. (Joe) Russell of Muncy, a son: Jeffrey L. (Beth) Hutchins of Montoursville, four grandchildren, Katrina R. Russell, Jeremy J. Russell, Zachary R. Baylor, Anna M. Baylor; a lifelong friend of over fifty years, Priscilla J. Blass of Danville, who was Carol’s shopping and travel partner, her companion, Robert F. Ranck of Lakeland, FL, and her beloved dog Zoey.

Family and friends are invited to attend Carol’s noon funeral service on Friday, February 5, at The Beacon 148 S. Main St., Hughesville, with Pastor Doug W. Mellott and Joshua Russell officiating. Burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Friends may call from 10-noon on Friday at the church.

In Carol’s memory, memorial contributions may be sent to Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department or Willing Hand Hose Co. #1, Montoursville.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

