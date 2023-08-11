Hughesville, Pa. — Carol E. Stein, 90, formerly of the Muncy and Hughesville areas, passed away Thursday, August 3, 2023 at Wolf Run Village, Hughesville, where she had been residing.

Born December 7, 1932 in Williamsport, she was the daughter of the late Clyde W. and Emily J. (Orr) Rook. She was married to Vincent R. Stein until his death on January 15, 2017.

A homemaker all her life, she was a loving and devoted mother and wife. She loved taking care of her family and maintaining her home. Most recently she enjoyed the care and fellowship she found at Wolf Run Village in Hughesville.

Carol and Vince had five children. Stevie Stein and Cindy Breneisen are deceased. Remaining are Judy Fitzpatrick and Harry Stein, both in New Jersey, and Brenda Stein Booth of Sonestown. There are six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A private Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hughesville Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, Inc., 5069 Route 220 Highway, Hughesville. To share a condolence or memory with the family, please visit www.hughesvillefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Carol Stein as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

