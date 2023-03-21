Limestone Township, Pa. — Carol D. Foresman, 85, of Limestone Twp., Montour County, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Milton Nursing Home and Rehabilitation where she had been residing.

Born October 21, 1937 in Watsontown, she was the daughter of the late Byron and Mary Marguerite (Mateer) Hafer. On October 11, 1958, she married Hugh F. Foresman and they have celebrated 64 years of marriage.

She was a 1955 graduate of Watsontown High School and had been employed at the Warrior Run Middle School and later retired from W.A. DeHart's in New Columbia. She was a member, and former secretary, of the Washington Presbyterian Church, Allenwood.

Carol enjoyed animals, gardening, and flowers, especially tulips, but most of all loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Surviving besides her husband, Hugh, is a daughter, Margaret L. Oberlin of Lewisburg; two sons: Michael E. Foresman and his spouse Jamie Walter of Pryor, Oklahoma, and Jeffrey A. Foresman and his fiancé Samantha Watts of Watsontown; eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Joanne Brittain of Milton.

Preceding her in death besides her parents was a son, Hugh "Rick" Foresman; a brother, Ronnie Hafer; and two sisters: Mary Ann Yeager and Mary Lou Archambault.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 3 to 4 p.m. on Friday, March 24, 2023 at Washington Presbyterian Church, Allenwood where a funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Gene Brosius officiating. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville. To share a condolence or memory with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Carol Foresman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.