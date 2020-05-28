Williamsport -- Carol Cooper, 80, of Williamsport passed away May 22, 2020.

Born in Larksville, she was a daughter of the late Hezekiah and Emily Cooper.

She leaves behind her brothers, William Cooper and Benjamin Cooper (Grace); a sister, Jane Huber; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her sisters, Beatrice Borland (Charles), Ada Richards (Frank), and Lillian Guerin (Frank) and a brother, James Cooper (Irene); sister in law, Dorothy Cooper, and a brother in law, Raymond Huber.

Carol lived in Milford Ct for many years before moving back to Pennsylvania. She graduated from Milford High School in 1957. Carol worked at the Muncy State Correctional Institution and then became a Realtor for Century 21 in Williamsport for the last 31 years. She loved her trips to Connecticut and Jersey Shore to visit her family.

A memorial celebration will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.SandersMortuary.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.