Lock Haven, Pa. — Carol Ann Orner, 77, of Lock Haven passed away Thursday, June 15, 2023 at her home.

Born November 6, 1945 in Dover, Delaware, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Vivian Bardo Swortwood.

Carol was a graduate of Lock Haven High School.

She retired from Lock Haven University’s Bentley Hall.

Carol enjoyed reading. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends.

Surviving are her children: Vicki (Gary) Eminhizer of Lamar, Perry (Wendy) Killinger of Mill Hall, Kevin (Kimberly) Killinger of Beech Creek, and Mike (Jennifer) Killinger of Mill Hall; two brothers, William (Cindy) Swortwood and Carl (Sherry) Swortwood, both of Lamar; her grandchildren: Joey, Kristie, Seth, Sara, Tammy, Olivia, Madison, Alexandra, and Summer; her great grandchildren: Kyle, Anna, Ronald, Hunter, Archie, and Lennox; and her former husband, Marvin Orner of Jersey Shore.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Calvin Swortwood and a grandson, Dustin Killinger.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington with Pastor Susan Champion officiating. Interment will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Park.

Friends and family will be received at the funeral home on Monday from 6 until 8 p.m.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Carol Orner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.