Williamsport -- Carol Ann Edwards, 67, of Williamsport went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at her home.

Born March 31, 1953 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Leslie Alvin and Viola May (Lovell) Liddic.

Carol formerly attended Williamsport Area High School and Greenview Alliance Church. She enjoyed crocheting, camping, picnicking, shopping, and taking walks. Most of all Carol loved and cherished spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Surviving are a son, Victor R. Edwards (Austina) of Williamsport, a daughter, Jamie L. Koch of Jersey Shore; eight grandchildren, one great-granddaughter; sister, Sharon J. Liddic, sister-in-law, Tae Won Liddic, and stepmother, Myra K. Liddic, all of Williamsport.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Walter M. Liddic.

A funeral service to honor the life of Carol will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 1 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave., Williamsport. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to help the family on Carol's memorial page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.