Williamsport -- Carol Ann Barber, 83, of Williamsport died peacefully Sunday, February 20, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born December 6, 1938 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Carroll F. and Lauretta M. (Getz) Barber.

Carol Ann was a 1956 graduate of Williamsport High School and a 1959 graduate of the Williamsport Hospital School of Nursing. She was employed as the head labor and delivery nurse at Williamsport Hospital for 25 years and officially retired after 16 years of service as a nurse from Muncy Prison.

Carol Ann loved Penn State Football. She enjoyed taking trips to Atlantic City and Las Vegas to gamble and drives locally to look for deer. She loved cats and dogs and especially enjoyed feeding the birds that visited her backyard. Carol Ann was always giving of herself to others and charities in need. Her kind, compassionate, caring, and philanthropic ways will certainly be missed by those who knew and loved her.

Surviving are her nieces and nephews, Barbara Green (Richard) of South Williamsport, David Bower (Suzanne) of Goldsboro, William Breidinger Jr. (Eloise) of Loyalsock, and Robert Breidinger (Robin) of Harrisburg, N.C.; and her great nieces and nephews, Brian Green (Elina), Juliana Bernett (John), Jonathon Breidinger (Stephanie) and Allison Breidinger.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two sisters, Winifred L. Bower and Marilyn Breidinger.

A funeral service to honor the life of Carol Ann will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, February 26 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. A viewing will be held 1 p.m. until the time of service Saturday at Sanders. Burial will be held privately in Wildwood Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made in Carol Ann’s name to Lycoming County S.P.C.A., 2805 Reach Rd. Williamsport, PA 17701 or Sojourner Truth Ministries 501 High St., Williamsport, PA 17701.

