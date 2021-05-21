Williamsport -- Carol A. Sever, 73, of Williamsport passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna.

Born November 20, 1947 in Lewisburg, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Betty Greenawalt.

Carol was a 1965 graduate of Williamsport High School. She was most recently employed at U-Haul where she was blessed with wonderful coworkers.

She enjoyed yard sales, playing cards, baking banana bread, spending time with her sisters and watching HGTV and the Food Network. Carol had an entertaining personality, was generous to a fault and deeply cared for all those she knew and loved. Her pride and joy was being a mother and Grammy.

Surviving is her daughter, Samantha L. Burkhart (Jim) of South Williamsport; a granddaughter, Trinity; four siblings, Roberta Jean Huffman of Williamsport, Nancy Ellis of Montgomery, Holly Likens of Maine, and Robert Greenawalt (Marie) of Williamsport; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by an infant sister, Elizabeth Greenawalt.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be made on Carol’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.