Williamsport, Pa. — Carol A. Russell, 93, of Williamsport passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at The Williamsport Home, with family by her side.

Born April 16, 1929 in Buffalo, New York to Evelyn (Glanz) and Charles Lawrie of German and Scottish descent respectively. She was first generation American. In her youth Carol was a Campfire Girl, enjoying many a summer at camp. Carol was a 1947 graduate of Kensington High School, Buffalo, New York. In 1997 she attended her 50th high school reunion with her sisters. After graduating she was employed by Bell Telephone in Buffalo. On New Year’s Day 1949, Carol married her first love, Richard Russell. In their early marriage they lived in Oahu, Hawaii. In 1965, her husband received an executive position at Brodart Industries, bringing the family to Williamsport. Carol was an avid cross-country skier, swimmer, and enjoyed hiking and camping. Carol was an excellent seamstress, designing and making clothes for herself and her children. She loved flora and fauna, especially Lily of the Valley, Pink Dogwoods, and birds. Carol was artistic and very musical, singing in many choirs and Civic Chorus. Her children, whom she was very proud of, also have the love of music. Carol would cheerfully take her teenage children to many band gigs, carting their musical instruments in her station wagon and recording them on her reel-to-reel tape recorder.

Carol was a member of Saint John's United Methodist Church of Newberry. She was employed by Williamsport Hospital as an operating room assistant until retiring in 2000. Carol’s no-nonsense personality showed, as she truly believed in giving back to her community. Throughout her lifetime she had a passion for volunteer work with her time and money, helping manually build many homes in the Williamsport Area for Habitat for Humanity. She could be seen at St. John's United Methodist Church of Newberry, helping at every meatloaf dinner peeling potatoes in the church kitchen. She volunteered at STEP, delivering Meals on Wheels, leading Senior Aerobics, and being an Ombudsman to nursing home patients. Carol donated to many charities including Samaritan’s Purse, WVIA, Operation Smile, and The American Indian College Fund.

Her dearly loved family are Joel of Sebastian’s Inlet, Florida, Scott of Williamsport, Wendy (Jack) Decker of Williamsport, Tracy Fox of Jersey Shore; thirteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren, and one sister, Anita Moore of Lake Placid, New York.

In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her husband of 21 years, Richard Russell, sister Barbara Ursitti, sons Sean and Barney Russell, grandson Samual Fox, and son-in-law Harry “Sam” Fox.

A private family ceremony will be held to honor Carol’s life. She will be laid to rest near her son Barney in the Garden of Memories, Wildwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Carol’s name to Saint John's United Methodist Church Newberry, 2101 Newberry St., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

