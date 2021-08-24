Williamsport -- Carol A. Helminiak, 81, of Williamsport died Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 at Rose View Center. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Stanley "Butch" Helminiak.

Born Sept. 23, 1939 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late John H. and Annabell (Bussom) Goas.

Carol was a graduate of St. Ann Catholic School. She retired from Weldon’s as a sewing machine operator for many years. She was also formerly employed at Nancy Pants and Super Saver.

Carol was a member of the former Annunciation Catholic Church, now St. Joseph the Worker Parish. She also attended the former Church of Our Savior. Carol was a member of the Polish Club and the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed playing shuffleboard, but most of all she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are her children, Marc S. Helminiak (Barbara Hynes) of Plymouth, Mass and Karen A. Gardner of Williamsport; four grandchildren, Alec Gardner (Alyssa Kramer), Christian Gardner (Tayler), Kade Gardner and Shaelyn Helminiak and three great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Emmit and Camden Gardner.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Lisa R. Snyder; brother John Goas and daughter-in-law, Jane Helminiak.

A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. -­ 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home 1914 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport. Followed by a graveside service at 11:30 a.m. in Wildwood Cemetery with Sam R. Aungst officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Carol’s name to the Kidney Foundation of Central PA, 900 S. Arlington Avenue Suite 134 A., Harrisburg, PA 17109.

