Williamsport — Carol A. Harder, 71, formerly of Williamsport, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at UPMC Lock Haven Hospital.

Born July 26, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Robert A. and Loretta M. (Engle) Cline. On May 18, 1974, she married James H. Harder and together they celebrated 42 years of marriage until his passing on January 27, 2018.

Carol was a 1968 graduate of Williamsport High School. She worked and retired from UPMC Williamsport Hospital, where she was in the health records department. She was a member of Fairlawn Community Church in Cogan Station.

She and her husband James enjoyed classic cars and were former members of Keystone Classic Cars. Carol loved playing bingo, her dog, and especially all of her grandchildren. She also loved spending time at the beach.

Carol is survived by her companion: Norm McAfee, of Westport; one daughter: Rebecca A. Woodling and her fiancée Timothy Singer, of Linden; one step-son: Jonathan "Todd" Harder and his wife Brenda, of Unityville; two step-granddaughters: Alexis J. Harder and Heather R. Singer; three brothers: David L. (Velma) Cline, of Highland, California, Ronald A. (Barbara) Cline, of Montoursville, and Kyle L. Engle, of South Williamsport; one sister: Germain (Lawrence) Sylvain, of Virginia; and several nieces and nephews.

A Life Celebration service for family and friends will be held Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 4 p.m. under Pavilion 4 in Indian Park, Montoursville.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hughesville Funeral Home & Cremation Svc Inc, 5069 Route 220 Hwy, Hughesville. To share a memory or condolence for the family please visit www.hughesvillefuneralhome.com

