Muncy -- Carol Ann Fisher, 60, of Muncy passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020 after a courageous fight against cancer. Surviving is her loving husband, Donley F. Fisher.

Born August 10, 1960 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of C. Thomas Waltz of Trout Run and the late Dorothy Mae (Kozen) Waltz.

She was a 1978 graduate of Williamsport High School. Carol was an avid reader who loved life and enjoyed spending every free moment with her granddaughter, Kadence.

Surviving in addition to her husband and father are three children: Sarah Waltz (Josh Schon), of Trout Run, Shawn Fisher, of Watsontown, and Erin Waltz; a treasured granddaughter, Kadence Schon; sister, Patricia R. Knowlden (Paul), of Trout Run; brother, Charles Thomas Waltz, Jr., of Las Vegas; several nieces and nephews; and a beloved cat, Spooky.

In addition to her mother she was preceded in death by a sister, Karen Waltz.

A graveside service to honor the life of Carol will be held 1 p.m., Monday, September 28 at Trout Run Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Carol’s name may be made to the American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh PA 15205.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

Online condolences may be made on Carol’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.