Williamsport -- Carol A. Beamer, 77, of Williamsport passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at her home.

Born September 8, 1942 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Charles Leon and Alberta Mae (Wilt) Miller.

Carol previously worked for Eureka Resources for more than 15 years and retired from Paris Healthcare Linen.

Carol enjoyed puzzles, adult coloring books, playing cards, crocheting, games, bingo and slot machines. Most of all Carol was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Surviving are her seven children, Dennis Miller (Jenny), of Winder, Ga., Ralph Beamer, of Williamsport, Jeffrey Beamer, of Williamsport, Joseph Beamer (Leigh), of Beech Creek, Shawn Beamer (Kristin), of Hughesville, Stacy Blackwell, of Williamsport, and Jamie Beamer (Jennifer), of Williamsport; 20 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Connie Tallman, of Williamsport.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Donna Cohick.

A celebration of Carol's life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 12, at her son Joe's house, 29 Harrison St., Beech Creek, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Carol's name to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at www.stjude.org.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

