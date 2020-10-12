Williamsport -- Carmelina J. "Carm" McMunn, 101, of Williamsport, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 at UPMC Williamsport.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, William McMunn.

Born April 11, 1919 in Brookland, she was a daughter of the late Alphonso and Michelina (Formica) Cosentino.

Carm was a 1936 graduate of Gaines High School and later graduated from Chown Business School, Buffalo, N.Y. She worked for the Farmers Home Administration for many years and retired in 1984. After retirement she spent most of her time at the St. Anthony's soup kitchen where she served the charity in many capacities including on the board as treasurer.

Carm was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish. All who knew her enjoyed her talents of being a world class cook and baker. She also enjoyed completing challenging crossword puzzles. Carm was known for her famous pizza parties that would serve 20 or 30 of her children's high school friends. She also made the best cinnamon buns in town. Besides enjoying her progeny, she enjoyed getting together with her relatives and friends for lunches and long driving excursions. Carm brought grace and laughter wherever she went and she enjoyed her life very much.

Surviving are her sons, Michael (Diane), Edward (Deborah), and Richard McMunn (Kathleen); a daughter, Kathleen Kalie (Joseph); 17 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by her siblings, James, Frank and Antonio Cosentino, and Angelina Moshier.

A Mass of Christian burial to honor the life of Carmelina will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 13 at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W. Fourth St., Williamsport, with the Rev. Brian F. VanFossen officiating. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9 to 9:50 a.m. at St. Joseph the Worker Parish.

In keeping with the COVID-19 guidelines to keep everyone safe, please wear a mask and maintain social distancing while at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Carmelina's name to a charity of donor's choice.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

www.SandersMortuary.com