Muncy -- Carman D. Wylie Sr., 81, of Muncy died suddenly Monday, August 17, 2020 at his home.

Born July 31, 1939 in Prescott, Ontario, Canada, he was a son of the late Charles Dwight and Loda (Brown) Wylie. He married the former Martha Bargaleski, who survives. On September 3 they would have celebrated 60 years of marriage.

Carman was a 1959 graduate of Morristown Central High School, N.Y. He worked as a store manager of the former JJ Newberry for over 40 years and retired from the former Cloth World Fabric Co., now JoAnn Fabrics.

A member of the Church of the Resurrection, Muncy, he enjoyed volunteering for the church functions.

Carman was fond of doing crafts, including woodworking and building things. He also enjoyed bowling and was a member of the Harvest Moon bowling league. Most of all he loved spending time with his family.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons and daughters-in-law, Carman Wylie Jr. and Patricia, of Muncy Valley and Steven Wylie and Beth Ann, of Whitehall; a daughter and son-in-law, Kelly Foster and Neil, of State College; a brother and sister-in-law, Alan Wylie and Quineta, of Arnett, Oklahoma; a sister, Audrey Joan Hyde, of Utica, N.Y.; and six grandchildren, Calen David Wylie, Conner Dwight Wylie, Terese Rose Wylie, Austin Charles Wylie, Nolan Francis Foster and Mackenzie Paige Foster.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by twin sons, Michael and Mark Wylie in infancy; a brother, William Mclean Wylie; and a sister, Wilda Miller.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the Church of the Resurrection, 75 Musser Lane, Muncy, where Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. with his pastor, the Rev. Glenn McCreary, officiating. Seating may be limited. For everyone’s safety we ask that all attendees adhere to the social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.

Burial will follow in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests memorial contributions be made to the Church of the Resurrection, 75 Musser Lane, Muncy, PA 17756.

The family is planning a Celebration of Life service to be held in the spring.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.