Williamsport, Pa. — Carla E. Ware, 76, passed away Saturday, May 13, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport.

Carla was lifelong resident of the city. She is the youngest child of the late Charles and Nancy Ware. She was married to the late Richard R. Brown and from this union they had a daughter, Wendy Brown, and a son, Richard R. Brown, Jr. She is the grandmother of two, Dayquan Eisner and Lena Gay.

Carla graduated from Williamsport Area High School in 1965 and she attended the former Williamsport Area Community College. In 1988 she graduated from Lincoln University of Pennsylvania with a Master of Human Services Degree.

Carla was a lifetime member of Maple Street AME Zion Church and was on the Steward Board and a member of the Missionary Society. She was also a member of Church Women United and Christian Women’s Club of Williamsport.

Carla held strong belief in community service and volunteerism. Through the years she has volunteered her services for multiple organizations: Lycoming/Clinton County Head-start, the former Bethune Douglas Senior Citizens Center, United Way, American Cancer Society, National Organization of Women, and the defunct Williamsport Blacks for Progress. She was a board member under four Executive Directors of the former Bethune Douglas Community Center. She was also a member of the Williamsport Community in Action and the Let’s Do It Again Reunion committee.

Carla was employed with the Pennsylvania Department of Welfare and retired in 2005 after 33 ½ years of service as a Casework Supervisor. Carla was an avid Steelers fan and made the best baked beans and taco dip!

Carla joined the Nancy Wiley Temple #1036 in 1980 where she served as a Daughter Ruler, Vice Daughter Ruler, Assistant Daughter Ruler, Escort, and Trustee. She created the Annual Senior Citizens Spring Luncheon. She was a member of Keystone Council and received her Past State President honors in Pittsburgh in 1996, where she was also a member of the Past State Presidents Club of the Pennsylvania State Association Improved Benevolent Protective Order of the World.

In addition to her daughter and son, left to cherish her memory are nieces: Kimberly Foskey, Melissa Lyons, Myra Allen; nephew, Lester Ware; God children, Jeffory Baity & Cathy Jett-Fisher; and a host of close family and loving friends. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Donna Ware and Betty Ann Ware, and brother, Charles Ware, Jr.

There will be a Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at the Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home beginning at noon with Reverend Earlirene Chapman officiating. Family and friends are invited to attend a viewing from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Following the service there will be a repast at the Elks Lodge 207, 2239 West Fourth Street, Williamsport PA 17701. Interment be at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared at Carla's memorial page.

