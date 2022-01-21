Williamsport -- Carl W. Colley, 84, of Williamsport went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 14, 2022.
Born September 6, 1937, in Williamsport, he was a son of the late William B. and Catherine M. (Arms) Colley.
Carl is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marilyn (Thomas) Colley; five children, Thomas (Julie Radencic) Colley, Catherine (Robert) Gardner, Christine (Michael) Wright, Linda (Lewis) Peoples and Carlyle Colley; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents Carl was preceded in death by a granddaughter.
Carl was a pipe fitter with Local 520 for 58 years. He enjoyed gardening, playing Rook, painting, hunting, fishing, bowling and reading his bible but his greatest joy was the family.
A life celebration will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.