Muncy -- Carl Patrick Strand, 69, of Muncy, Pa., initially from Newark, N.J., passed away peacefully at home May 1, 2022. His family is truly saddened by this loss.

Carl was born on June 15, 1952 in Orange, N.J. to the late Major Thomas Strand and Mary Catherine Morris. Carl was educated in the Orange and Newark Public School systems graduating from Art High School.

During his high school days Carl became involved in the drill team "The Flamingo" which later became the Blue Flames under the guidance of Mr. William Brooks.

Carl had a beautiful smile and opened his heart to all he met. His warm and infectious crazy and zany personality spread from his immediate family to all that new and loved him.

At a very early age Carl loved and received the Lord and was later baptized at St. Johns Unified Freewill Baptist Church of Newark, N.J. in 1992 under the late Curtis D. Gilmore, where he served on the Choir and Men’s Board. Carl was very talented and loved singing in the Choir, his additional talent was drawing which he loved to do and would draw pictures for anyone who asked.

Carl started his working career working for the 4H Club and then in early childhood education working for Day Care 100 on Johnson Avenue and other day care centers in the Newark and East Orange area. He really enjoyed helping to teach and cultivate the young children, later moving to Williamsport, where he began working as a patient transporter for the University of Pennsylvania Medical Center. Carl loved his work at UPMC and all he came in contact with, people just gravitated to his outgoing personality and kind spirit. Carl worked this job until his retirement in 2021. Carl also joined a new church family at the First United Methodist Church in Williamsport, where he also once again became a singing voice as a member of the choir.

Carl Patrick Strand leaves to cherish his memory, his son Jason Hooper; his beloved and dear friend Julia Bobb; three brothers David, Matthew (Sharon) and Jonathan (Tahira) Strand; seven sisters Donna, Cathy, Letitia, Debra, Deirdre and Wanda Strand and Lisa Strand-Greene (Danny); three grandchildren Nyajha Brown, Jason Hooper Jr. and Jah’lyla Glenn; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

A funeral service to honor the life of Carl will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 9 at First United Methodist Church 604 Market St, Williamsport with Pastor Rick Waters officiating. Burial will follow in Montoursville Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Carl Strand as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.