Williamsport -- Carl F. White, 63, of Williamsport died at UPMC Susquehanna on July 15, 2021.

He was born in Philadelphia, Pa., on January 29, 1958, the son of Luther and Vivian (Harris) White.

He is survived by a daughter, Antoinette Christian; adopted daughter, Laquanda Austin; grandchild, Malizsa Jolly; sisters, Thomasine (Elliott) Davis and Denise White.

Carl is being remembered by his dear and beloved friend, Bob Burchanoski, who was by his side at the time of his death; his nephew Justin Davis; his best friend Tyrone Vaught; his cousin Valerie Harris; and his cousins Theresa, Tyrone and Vincent Cameron.

He also leaves to mourn a host of family and friends in the Pennsylvania, Virginia and Illinois areas.

Carl served as a Minister in the Church of Jesus Christ and visited and assisted in the House of Enoch Church. Both Churches are located in Williamsport.

A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 133 E. 3rd St., Williamsport. The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service.

Burial at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville will be at the convenience of the family.

www.crousefuneralhome.com

