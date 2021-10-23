Williamsport -- Carl F. Breon, Jr., 78, of Williamsport died Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 at his home.

Surviving is his loving and devoted wife of 55 years, Margaret A. (Hanford) Breon.

Born Aug. 2, 1943 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Carl F. Breon Sr. and Eleanor L. (Lowmiller) Breon.

Carl was a graduate of Williamsport Area High School and received his associate degree in HVAC from Pennsylvania College of Technology, where he was a member of the American Society of Heating, Refrigeration, and Air Conditioning Engineers Inc. Carl served his country proudly in the U.S. Army and received an honorable discharge in 1969. He served with the 553rd Engineer Battalion and was stationed in Orlean, France. He was formerly employed at Bethlehem Steel as a furnace operator before retiring from the former Sycamore Manor in the maintenance department.

Carl was an active member and volunteer of Christian Church at Cogan Station. He was also an active volunteer in the community by donating food to the less fortunate, installing benches along Pine Street and did ministry work at local prisons. Carl was a former member of the VFW Post #7863, DuBoistown. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, camping, fishing, hunting and teaching his children survival skills. He also enjoyed woodworking but most of all, he loved and cherished spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his four children, Belinda S. Gough of Williamsport, Carl F. Breon, III of Muncy, Donna R. Rundio (Troy) of Williamsport and Tiffany A. Plummer (Joseph) of Julian; 10 grandchildren, Benjamin Gough, Jr. (Yvette) of Montoursville, Alicia Berninger of Muncy, Brittany Sanchez (Jordan) of Williamsport, Robert Breon (Brittany) of Alma, Ga., Monique Rundio of Williamsport, Katelyn Weibley (Jon) of Williamsport, Samantha Vonada (Travis) of Mill Hall, Leeza Rundio of Williamsport, Jenson Rundio of Reidsville, N.C. and Stephanie Plummer of Altoona; 17 great-grandchildren; a brother, Charles E. Breon of Williamsport; three cats, Callie, Sammie and Charlie; and three dogs Bentley, Coco and June.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gary P. Breon and a sister, Ida Mae Danley.

A memorial service to honor the life of Carl will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 at Christian Church at Cogan Station, 5904 Lycoming Creek Road, Cogan Station. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery with full military honors. A visitation will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Carl’s name to the Christian Church at Cogan Station, 5904 Lycoming Creek Road, Cogan Station, PA 17728 or to the Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o Home Care and Hospice 1001 Grampian Blvd. Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

