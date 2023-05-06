Flemington, Pa. — Carl E. “Porker” Russell, 87, of Flemington passed away Thursday, May 4, 2023 at Jersey Shore Hospital.

Born June 17, 1935 in Lock Haven, he was a son of the late John and Myrtle Young Russell.

Carl was a 1953 graduate of Lock Haven High School.

On September 1, 1953, he married his love, the former Patricia A. Tate, who survives in Lock Haven.

Carl was employed as an Insurance Agent with Baltimore Life, retiring after 35 years.

He was a member of First Church of Christ, Lock Haven.

Carl was a past member of the Clinton County Recreation Authority as well as an active member of both the Flemington Hi-Neighbor and Lock Haven High School Class of 1953 Reunion Committees. He was also a lifetime member of Belles Springs Golf Course.

Carl played on the 1947 Little League World Series team, the team that made their way to the very first Little League World Series and lost the championship by just one game. He always pointed out that he was their losing pitcher.

He was a High School All-State Honorable Mention for both football and basketball. Carl was also inducted into the Clinton County Sports Hall of Fame.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Jeff (Brenda) Russell of Mill Hall and Craig Russell of Lock Haven; four grandchildren: Eric (Haley) Russell, Lauren (Boyd) Russell, Brooke (Andy) Perez and Morgan (Kyle) Russell; many nieces and nephews; and one great grandchild on the way.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers: Ken, Harry, Jesse, Alan, and Marvin Russell, and sisters: Lois Walizer, Mabel Shoemaker, and Sylvia Barth.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7 p.m. at Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington, PA 17745 with Rev. Matt Kinley officiating.

Friends and family will be received at the funeral home on Monday from 5 p.m. until the time of the service.

Memorial contributions in Carl’s name may be made to either Chestnut Grove Recreational Authority or Belles Springs Golf Course through the funeral home.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com.

