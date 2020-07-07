Loyalsock -- Carl E. Fenstermacher, of Loyalsock Township (Former South Williamsport Resident) died Monday July 6, 2020 at the Gatehouse.

He was born December 14, 1931 in Williamsport, the Son of Milton J. and Clara M. (Marshall) Fenstermacher. He retired from the former Stroehmann Bros. Bakery in Williamsport, where he was employed for 25 years. He was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church in S. Williamsport for over 72 years, having served many years as a Choir member and Council member. He also served as Assistant Scout Master and Post Advisor for the Messiah Scout and Explorer groups. He graduated from the S. Williamsport High School (Class of 1950) and attended the Penn State University main campus and the Williamsport Community College.

He was married in 1952 to the former Betty L. Gehret of Williamsport; they celebrated 68 years of marriage on June 28, 2020. They have three Daughters, Debra L. Day (Thad), Carol A. Andrus (Bill) and Linda M. Bruce (Bob) all living in Williamsport.

A Mason since 1984, he was a member and Past Master of Masonic Lodge # 106 in Williamsport, where he served on the Masonic Temple Association for many years. He was a Past High Priest of Lycoming Royal Arch Chapter No. 222, a Past Thrice Illustrious Master of Adoniram Council No. 26, of Williamsport, receiving the Order of the Silver Trowel and served as former District Deputy Grand Master of The Grand Council of Royal & Select Master Masons of Pa. Also he was a member and Past Commander of Baldwin II Commandery No. 22 of Williamsport, receiving the Order of the Preceptor and Illustrious Knight of The Triangle. He also was a member, Past President and Secretary of the Howard Club of Knights Templar in Williamsport.

A member and Past Governor of Pa. York Rite College No. II, he received the Order of the Purple Cross and was a long time member of the degree team. He was a past member of the Zafar Grotto in S. Williamsport. A member of the Tall Cedars of Lebanon, Susquehanna Forest No 199, he also had served on the Grand Fraternal Relations committee for several years. He was also a member and Past Sovereign Master of The Susquehanna Council No. 244, Allied Masonic Degrees in Williamsport. He was a member and Past Puissant Sovereign of the Williamsport Chapter of the Knights of the Red Cross of Constantine, and served on the degree team also. He was a member of the Scottish Rite, Valley of Williamsport, having served as Thrice Potent Master of the Lodge of Perfection, Membership Committee Chairman, and Assistant Chairman of the Wardrobe committee for many years and was Coroneted a Thirty Third Degree Mason in 2010 in Philadelphia. In 2019 the Valley honored Carl by naming the Spring Class after him. He was also a member of Penn Priory No.6, of the Knights of the York Cross of Honor.

He was a life member of the First Ward Fire Company having served for over 67 years. He served as a fireman, equipment driver and eventually as Chief. As a member he also served as the Representative to the West Branch Firemen's Association and the Williamsport Ambulance Association.

Surviving besides his wife and daughters are five grandchildren, Michael (Victoria) Bennett, Timothy(Jessica) Bennett, Sandra (Aaron) Willard, Nancy Kinney (Jacob Brown) and Seth (Kimberly) Day; nine great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was predeceased in death by a sister Ann M. Schwanger.

A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 9, with a Masonic service being held at 6 p.m. at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. Proper social distancing and adhering to CDC and state guidelines will be encouraged.

A celebration of Carl's life will be held privately at the Messiah Lutheran Church and a public memorial service will be announced at a later date. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family at Pleasant Hills Cemetery, Hughesville.

The family will provide flowers and ask that memorial contributions in Carl’s name may be made to the Messiah Lutheran Church, Capital Campaign, 324 Howard St., S. Williamsport, Pa. 17702

Online condolences may be made at www.SandersMortuary.com.