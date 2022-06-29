Hughesville — Carl Dale Poust, 88, of Hughesville died peacefully at his home Sunday, June 26, 2022.

Born October 17, 1933 in Hughesville, he was a son of the late Charles T. and Lela A. (Phillips) Poust.

Carl was a very talented individual who could fix nearly anything. He owned and operated Poust Outdoor Furnace and was also employed as an auto mechanic at Murray Motors, Larry Herron, Moltz Chevrolet (where he met his wife Reta), and retired from Fairfield Ford. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Unityville, and enjoyed hunting, farming, and carpentry. Carl also loved his Boxer dogs and had a love for restoring his antique autos.

Surviving is his wife of 64 years, Reta M. Poust; three daughters, Rosalie R. Poust of Unityville, Darlene (Mark) LaBonte of Hughesville, and Carla (Scott) Robbins of Unityville; a brother, William (Connie) Poust of Hughesville; two sisters, Lois Kepner of Hughesville, and Gladys Houseknecht of Muncy; 10 grandchildren, Wesley Carl Worthington, Charles Roy Worthington, Rebecca Rose Smith, Corey Albert Kepner, Christy Renee Kepner, Kera Lee LaBonte, Dakota Michael Snyder, Dylon Michael Snyder, Hunter Scott Robbins, and Hayden Scott Robbins; 9 great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Rose Worthington, Wesley Austin Worthington, Bentley Carl Worthington, Calvin Lee Smith, Trip Michael Jamison, Zoe Jo Kepner, Mallory May Kepner, Macie Jamison Styer, and Ayden Garrett Styer; and a foreign exchange student from Japan, Hitoe Magato.

In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Puderbach; a grandson, Samuel Worthington; and a great-granddaughter, Emily Worthington.

Funeral Service will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, June 30 at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water St. Hughesville, with Diane Bubb, S.A.M., officiating. Burial will follow in Gordner's Cemetery. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

