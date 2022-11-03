Carlisle — Carl Diggs, 64, of Carlisle passed following a short battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving family at Penn State Hampden Medical Center, Mechanicsburg, on Oct. 31, 2022.

Carl was born December 11, 1957 in Williamsport to the late George O. and Dr. Mamie Sweeting Diggs. He was a 1978 welding graduate from a New York state community college.

Carl was a larger than life man; everywhere he went, he knew someone or someone knew him. It was not uncommon for him to be cruising down the streets of Williamsport and someone yelling “hello,” waving, or him turning around to go stop and share a moment with his friends and family. He was an active member of South Williamsport and Orwigsburg fire departments. Carl enjoyed fishing, NASCAR, the Washington Redskins, Penn State football, listening to old school R&B, and spending time with his family. He was a man who was proud of his heritage and family history and was always up to share a story or two of Freedom Road or the Underground Railroad. Carl was also not shy about who could make Mamie’s cheese dip better than she could… he always said it was him, and sometimes, he was right! Carl could always be found with the windows down, the music up, having himself a concert. He also gave the best hugs and loved to introduce anyone he met to “Kero’s Heroes.”

In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death in death by his brother, George “Geo” Diggs, U.S. Army, ret.

Carl is survived by his wife, the former Melissa Candy; brother, Leo Diggs and his significant other, Sherri Brooks; his five children, Ashley Diggs and fiancé Robert Campbell, of Steelton, Janelle and Jeremy Drummond, of Williamsport, Carissa Diggs, of Morgantown, W.V., Carl Andrew Diggs Jr. and girlfriend Jenna Morrow, of Minersville, and Danielle Diggs, of Schuylkill Haven; as well as his grandchildren, Dominae Diggs, Ronald Morton, Alahni Williams, Armani Pettit, Kharu Rorie, Carmello Carter, Abdul Rorie, Robert Campbell Jr., Russell Sweeting Diggs, Malahki Campbell, and Liam Francis Diggs; great-grandchildren, Alai Flemister and Sai-yor Morton; godson and nephew, Shiloh Diggs; beloved cousin and “brother,” David “Doc” Trice; and countless nieces, nephews, and family members.

Carl has decided on cremation for his final resting. He was a faith-filled man, and his spirit will rise to the Heavens, where he will be reunited with his parents and brother and live in eternal peace. The family would like to sing praise and give thanks to every nurse, doctor, and support staff from Penn State Hampden Medical Center for their endless efforts to ensure that the best care was given, and for their tireless efforts to make sure that Carl was comfortable in his final days.

“I am no hero, I have no fame. On the line, I sign my name … Kero.” – Carl. A. “Kero” Diggs Sr.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on November 5, 2022 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 326 Washington Blvd., Williamsport PA, 17701.

The family will receive friends and family in the church narthex one hour prior to services, from 9 - 10 a.m. November 5.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling final arrangements. To share a memory or sign a register book, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

