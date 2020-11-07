Williamsport -- Cara L. Lachat-Frankevich, 36, of Williamsport left this world all too soon on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born November 5, 1984, in Williamsport, she was a daughter of James M., Jr. and Lory J. (Hawkins) Lachat.

Cara was a 2003 graduate of Williamsport High School. She graduated as a CNA from HACC and earned her LPN degree from Penn College. Cara had worked as a nurse and most recently a quality inspector at West Pharmaceutical.

She enjoyed arts and crafts and all types of music. Cara was a free spirit who enjoyed dancing from a young age. She had a large loving heart and constantly put others before herself. Above all else she was a great mother, who cherished her son Gaige as the most important thing in her life.

Surviving in addition to her parents are her son, Gaige M. Lachat and his father, Jarrett F. Frankevich; a brother, Aaron Lachat, of Williamsport; a niece, Callie Lachat; paternal grandparents, Donna Dillon, of Pooler, Georgia and James Lachat, Sr., of Williamsport; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Victor and Dorisjean Hawkins and her paternal step-grandfather, James Dillon.

A memorial service will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

Online condolences may be made on Cara’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.