Lock Haven -- Canella Treires Paras, 97, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the Rose View Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Williamsport.

She was born in Lock Haven on November 14, 1922 to John and Georgia Georgetson Treires.

Canella was a 1940 graduate of the Lock Haven High School and had been employed at the former Big N in Mill Hall for many years, and had previously worked at the former Hammermill Paper Company for three years. She was united in marriage to Gus T. Paras on June 22, 1947 who passed away December of 1995. She had been a member of the St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Lock Haven.

Canella is survived by a son James G. Paras, one daughter Stephanie (John) Green, six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Canella was preceded in death by her brother Dr. George Treires, her sister Estelle Procos and a son Theodore G. Paras.

Private funeral services will be at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Rest Haven Memorial Park, Lock Haven.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made in Canella’s name to the American Heart Association, 228 Russell Ave., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven, PA. Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home Facebook page.