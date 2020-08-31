Dewart -- Candy Witmer, 92, of Dewart passed away peacefully on Friday, August 28, 2020 at her home.

She was born February 27, 1928 in Muhlhausen, Germany, as Helga Paula Maria Weisheit. She was married to Dick A. Witmer on August 28, 1948 in Germany and they celebrated 65 years of marriage until his passing on April 20, 2014.

After high school, she met her husband Dick while working on the Rhein-Main Air Base, in Germany. She and her husband returned to Bellefonte at the end of Dick’s deployment in the Air Force. Finally moving to Dewart, she worked in the office of B&W Disposal Inc., the family business, for many years.

Candy was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Watsontown, the McEwensville Garden Club, the Soroptimist Club, and was an avid supporter for the American Cancer Society, where she was heavily involved in the annual Daffodil Days Campaign.

She is survived by her two sons: Keith Witmer and his wife Patti, and Kevin Witmer and his wife Julie; six grandchildren: Gina Fraley and her husband Adam, Chet, Kyle, Thomas, Nathan, and David Witmer; two great-grandchildren: Landry and Dakota Fraley; and one sister: Brigitte Weisheit.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1 at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 6590 Musser Lane, Watsontown. Burial will follow in Delaware Run Cemetery, Watsontown.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest contributions in Candy’s memory be made to her church, St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, or The American Cancer Society.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com