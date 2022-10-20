Montoursville — Camille D. Crane, 68, of Montoursville passed away Sunday, October 10, 2022 surrounded by her family at UPMC Williamsport.

She was born in Rochester, New York on August 20, 1954 and was the daughter of the late Donald and Constance (Gilbody) Crane. After graduating high school, Camille attended Mansfield University to pursue a career in music therapy. Self-employed, she traveled to many nursing homes in the Williamsport area providing this therapy until she was 65, helping many along the way. Camille was a member of Garden View Baptist Church and the Music Club, both in Williamsport.

Camille is survived by two sisters, Christen Crispin, and Charm (Jim) Young, all of Montoursville; a brother, Joshua (Crystal) Crane of Williamsport; three nieces, Heather Crispin, Michelle (Michael) Davies and Carissa Crane, all of Williamsport; a nephew, Caleb (Natasha) Crane of Alaska; Five great-nieces, Emily Wicks of Pittsburgh; Elizabeth Blend of Florida; Natasha (Mark) Greenaway of Cogan Station; Allora Davies and Carah Crispin-Emerick, both of Williamsport; and a great-nephew, Christopher (Morgan) Crispin of Williamsport.

A visitation will be held 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday, October, 21 at Garden View Baptist Church, 1600 Doris Ave, Williamsport, where the funeral service be conducted at 2 p.m. with the Reverend Robert Vance officiating. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Williamsport.

Arrangements are entrusted to Maneval Allen Redmond Cremation & Funeral Home, Williamsport. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.jamesmaneval.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Camille Crane as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

