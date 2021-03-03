Muncy -- Cameron Stewart Eiswerth, 18, of Muncy died at home on February 24, 2021.

He was born on March 22, 2002 in Lewisburg, the son of Marie Vanderlinder-Fetterhoff and Kevin Black.

Surviving in addition to his birth mother are his parents, Bryon and Diane (Deems) Eiswerth of Williamsport; grandmother, Betty Stewart; aunts, Denise Deems, Kim Eiswerth; cousins, Zacheria McKinney, Justin McKinney, Terra Eiswerth and Chad Eiswerth. On his birth mother’s side; two brothers, one of whom is Jonathan Black, a sister; grandmother Sherry Schleig and step-father Clifford Lloyd; grandfather, Harvey Fetterhoff Jr. step-grandmother, Eldonna Fetterhoff; aunts, Michelle Lomison, Tammy Fisher and Nicole Fetterhoff; uncle, Harvey Fetterhoff III; cousins, Austin Hoffman, Mason Lomison, Cole Lomison, Seirra Fisher, Destiny Fisher and Brook Robins; and all his adopted brothers, sisters and extended family.

Cameron enjoyed listening to music, cooking, gaming, animals of all sorts, but his greatest joy was being with his family and friends. He had the ability to bring a smile to anyone’s face.

A celebration of his life will be held at Northway Community Church, 1680 4 Mile Dr., Williamsport on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 2 p.m. with Pastor John Otto officiating.

The family will receive family and friends at the church from 1 to 2 p.m. In keeping with CDC guidelines, a mask and social distancing is required.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register or share a memory.