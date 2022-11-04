Lock Haven — Mr. Calvin F. Wilson, Jr., 88, passed away on November 3, 2022.

Calvin was born on July 25, 1934, in Fairmont, West Virginia and was raised by his parents, Calvin F. Wilson and Edith Marguarite McKeen Wilson in Charleston, West Virginia.

He graduated WVU in 1959 with a degree in aeronautical engineering. During his time at WVU, he met his wife, Peggy Glenn Wilson, and after they graduated in 1957 they married on August 31 the same year. Calvin and Peggy were married for 65 years and had three children: Calvin F. Wilson III, Janie Wilson Styers, and Glenn B. Wilson, and five grandchildren Calvin F.Wilson IV, Donald B.Wilson, Katherine C. Styers and Abbegale L. Styers, and Christopher B. Wilson; and one great grandchild, Bennett B.Wilson.

Both Calvin and Peggy loved attending many of the WVU football games after their graduation and even when moving to Pennsylvania they frequently went back to their alma mater to support their school. They were season ticket holders for many years. Calvin throughout his life enjoyed model airplane building and flying model airplanes, particularly near their river lot on the Susquehanna. Enjoying adventure, he took cruises with his wife, Peggy, scuba dived in many beautiful locations, loved snow skiing out west, in Vermont, and in Canada, and his lifelong love of flying to many places across the country was his greatest joy.

Calvin found passion in his work at Piper where he was employed with the company for 25 years, where he was the Director of Engineering. Following his work at Piper he went on to teach at Pennsylvania State University in the Department of Aerospace Engineering and went on to work with some other Ex-Piper Engineers at General Aviation Technology Services.

Calvin Wilson joined the Lock Haven Rotary Club in 1965 and was President one of the many years he was a member of this organization. He also had membership in QB; it gave him many hours of fun and fellowship. He was a member of Bald Eagle Presbyterian Church. He was admitted into the Academy of Distinguished Alumni of the Department of Aerospace Engineering at WVU in 1998. Over the course of his career, Calvin logged over 5,000 flight hours and flew with more than 300 students, helping them acquire differing piloting certification levels. Calvin was an instrument rate pilot as well as instructor.

Memorial Services for Calvin F. Wilson will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Bald Eagle United Presbyterian Church, 109 Main St., Mill Hall, Pa. Officiating will be Pastor Susan Champion of the church. Family and friends will be received in the church from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the services. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.

If desired, memorial donations can be made to: Piper Museum or the Bald Eagle United Presbyterian Church, 109 Main Street Mill Hall, PA 1775.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Gedon Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, 121 W. Main St. Lock Haven, Pa. Online thoughts can be made at Gedonfuneralhomes.com or the Gedon Funeral Homes Facebook Page.

