Montoursville — Caleb I. Houser, 38, of Montoursville passed away July 18, 2022 at Geisinger Medical Center.

He was born April 23, 1984 in Williamsport, son of Brad I. Houser and Sandra S. Smith.

Caleb graduated from South Williamsport High School and Penn College with a forestry degree. He worked as a Line Inspector for PP&L and enjoyed his family and his funny farm.

He is survived by his stepmother, Patty Lundy; father and stepmother, Brad and Roxane; mother and stepfather, Sandra and Michael Dudek; his wife of 15 years, the former Victoria L. Jessell; his children, Mason and Makenna; and a brother, Cain (Kelly) Dudek.

A life celebration will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Spitler Funeral Home, Montoursville.

