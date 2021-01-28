Williamsport -- Cailani C.A. Faltz, 5 months, of Williamsport went to heaven on Thursday, January 14, 2021.

She was the daughter of Cordell A. Faltz & Corrie S.A. Cowlay-Saunders of Williamsport and sibling to Caiden J. Faltz. Her nickname was “CC” (from her first two names; Cailani Carter) and Lani-Pop.

Before Cailani was born she had an eventful life, both good and not so good. CC had went on a cruise with her parents while be being two months in utero to the Bahamas. While being five months inside Corrie, Cailani and her mother survived a car crash without any complications to either: her first display of strength.

Since her birth, Cailani’s life was filled with love and support. CC loved to be held by her dad to soothe her to sleep. She would only fall sleep on him IF he was up moving about the house. She loved her little brother and he loved her back. Caiden (brother) always wanted a sibling since he was 3 years old and he showed his younger sibling that affection daily. Cailani enjoyed when her brother read to her and often played in his hair and bit his face to show affection. Cailani also loved her mother dearly. Corrie was always by her side and breastfed her to ensure she got the proper nutrients and had that bonding time between mother and daughter.

Cailani was a completely healthy baby who had a huge smile that was infectious. She was well-behaved and only cried when she was hungry or wanted someone near. She started sleep training at 4 months, loved watching both “Wreck-It Ralph” movies, and hated getting her shots.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brother Caiden J. Faltz of Williamsport, paternal grandparents; Valorie Taylor of Williamsport and Clyde Faltz Sr. of Willow Grove, maternal grandparents; Brian & Donna Saunders of Williamsport, God glam ma; Carrie Bernard of Philadelphia, aunts and uncles; T. Wilson, Talesha Taylor, and Clyde Faltz Jr., all of Williamsport, and Andre Saunders and Mahdam Cowlay.

“Cailani loved her family…and we love her right back. God needed his angel back sooner then we hoped. Now she will look down on us all forever smiling down so we can smile with her…”

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are being handled by the Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 West 4th St., Williamsport.

