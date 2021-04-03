Trout Run -- C. Thomas Waltz, 84, of Trout Run died peacefully Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at his home.

Born December 31, 1936 in Williamsport, he was a son of Charles D. and Marjorie (Menne) Waltz. He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Dorothy Mae (Kozen) Waltz on January 13, 2004; a daughter Carol Ann Fisher on September 23, 2020; an infant daughter Karen Marie Waltz in 1961; a great grandson Grayson Abel Mabie; and two brothers, R. Donald and Merl Waltz.

Tom was a 1955 graduate of Williamsport High School and served in the U.S. Navy Reserves from 1954-1962. He retired in 1997 after over 34 years from Avco-Lycoming. Tom was a life member of the Trout Run Volunteer Company, where he had served as Fire Chief from 1968-1978 and selflessly volunteered his time and talents throughout the years for the betterment of the community in which he lived and loved. Tom was an antique car collector and was a member of the Antique Automobile Club of America, Susquehannock Region. He was a life member of the Wheel Inn, Ralston and enjoyed boating, traveling and watching NASCAR throughout the years.

Surviving are a daughter Patricia R. Knowlden (Paul) of Trout Run, a son C. Thomas Waltz, Jr. of Las Vegas, Nevada, a son-in-law Donley Fisher of Muncy, eight grandchildren Amber Reddig (Drew), Sarah Waltz (Josh Schon), Matthew Mabie (Jessica), Erin Waltz, Eric Waltz, Monica Tedesco (Jarod), Luke Knowlden (Hope), and Shawn Fisher, 11 great grandchildren Kadence, Addison, Payton, Jarod, Jr., Kiyana, Latlyn, Atreyu, Ezra, Novalie, Ollivander, and Lincoln, four siblings Mary Faithe Hartman of Williamsport, Glen Waltz of Trout Run, Michael Waltz and Steven Waltz both of Illinois, several nieces and nephews and his beloved kitten, Baby.

A graveside service to honor Tom’s life will be held 2 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021 at Trout Run Cemetery, Liberty St., Trout Run. Due to limited parking space at the cemetery, parking is available at the fire hall so family members can car pool to the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Tom’s name may be made to the Trout Run Volunteer Fire Company 241 State Rte. 14 Highway Trout Run, PA 17771, or Trout Run Cemetery Association c/o Bea Remick 3691 State Rte. 14 Highway Trout Run, PA 17771.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Online condolences and a recording of Tom’s graveside service will be found at www.SandersMortuary.com.