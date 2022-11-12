Loyalsock Township — C. Robert “Bob” Schultz, 82, of Loyalsock passed away at his home on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

He was born May 16, 1940 in Williamsport. He was the son of the late Carl H. and Dorothea (Hane) Schultz. Surviving is his lovely wife of 38 years, Mary (Noska) Schultz.

He graduated in 1958 from the South Williamsport Jr. & Sr. High School. In 1962, he graduated with a BA in Art from Lycoming College and in 1969 with an M.Ed in Art Education from Penn State University. He taught Art at Lock Haven Jr. High School from 1962 – 1965 and taught Art at Williamsport Area High School from 1965 – 1999. In addition, he taught evening classes in drawing and painting for the Williamsport Area Community College for 19 years. He was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church in South Williamsport. He held membership in the Williamsport Education Association, PSEA, NAEA, PAEA and NAEA. He was a long-time member of Friends of the J. V. Brown Library and the Lycoming County Historical Society.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his daughter; Christine S. (Arthur) Rentzsch of Dublin, Ohio and his son; Matthew R. Schultz of Hollidaysburg, Pa. and five grandchildren; Taylor, Ethan (Madeline), Hannah, Quinlan, Zoey and one great granddaughter; Adley. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Kathryn E. Vaughn.

There will be a gathering of family and friends 10 – 11 a.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Messiah Lutheran Church, 324 S. Howard St., South Williamsport where the memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. The Reverend Bruce Amme will officiate the service.

Memorial contributions may be made in Robert’s name to Messiah Lutheran Church.

Arrangements are being handled by Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 W. 4th St., Williamsport.

