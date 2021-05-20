Williamsport -- Byron R. Washburn, 92, of Williamsport passed away at home the morning of Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

He was born Dec. 23, 1928 to Max and Winifred (Barton) Washburn in Williamsport. He was raised in southern Newberry and enjoyed being able to do things on the river.

He graduated from Williamsport High School in 1946 along with his high school sweetheart Harriet J. Andrews. They married July 5, 1949.

Later he graduated from Lycoming College in June of 1952 and was inducted into the Army in July of 1952. He spent a year serving in Korea.

After serving his country, he returned home and was able to obtain his teaching certificate from Lycoming College in 1956. He retired from the Williamsport School District in 1984, after which he and Harriet were able to spend the winters in Florida. Harriet died in 1994.

He remarried in 1996 to Martha J. (Weigle) Morgan Washburn who survives. They attend Buchanan Baptist Church.

Byron is also survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Kathie and Mike Mitchell; and his son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Debbie Washburn. He had four grandchildren and four great-grandsons.

He is also survived by John and Joyce Morgan, Thomas Morgan, Michael Morgan and Joseph and Wendy Morgan, nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

At his request there will be no services.

Memorial contributions may be made in Byron’s name to the Buchanan Baptist Church, 3240 Grimesville Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

