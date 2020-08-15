Lock Haven -- Byron “Larue” Yocum, age 92, a life-long resident of Lock Haven, passed away on August 14, 2020 at the Gatehouse following a lengthy stay at Haven Skilled Rehabilitation.

He was born to Maude and Harold Yocum on May 17, 1928. Larue was preceded in death by his brothers, Harold and Carl, and his sisters, Dorothy and Phyllis. He is survived by his sisters, Alice (Yocum) Herman and Audrey (Yocum) Sorgen.

On August 12, 1955 Larue was united in marriage to Barbara Jean Fox who preceded him in death in April of 2006. Surviving are their children, Michelle Walker (Anthony), Steven Yocum, Lisa Walker (Steven) and Kelly Strunk (Eric), along with six grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Following his graduation from Lock Haven High School in 1946, Larue enlisted in the United States Army where he served in the 2nd Infantry Division in Korea. During his enlistment he earned the Korean Service Medal with three Bronze Stars, the Combat Infantryman’s Badge, District Unit Citation, the World War II Victory Medal and the Army Occupation Medal. He was honorably discharged as a Master Sergeant in 1952.

Larue was a skilled stone mason for 54 years with the International Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers. Upon retiring Larue focused on his love for his grandchildren and the outdoors.

At Larue’s request the services will be privately held at the convenience of his children. Services are under the direction of the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 West Main St., Lock Haven.

Memorials may be made in memory of Larue to the Gatehouse online, visit UPMCSusquehanna.org/Donate or mail a donation to Susquehanna Health Foundation, The Gatehouse, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or the Yost Gedon Funeral Home facebook page.