New Albany -- Bryce O. Bedford, 82, of New Albany passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Bryce was born on September 29, 1938 in Sayre and is the son of the late Seymour T. and the late Lula I. (Norton) Bedford. Bryce was the husband of the late Evelyn M. Cummiskey with whom he married on March 6, 1965 and shared 33 years of marriage.

Bryce was an U.S. Army veteran who served his country honorably. He worked at Sylvania for over 40 years and retired in 1999. He enjoyed coaching New Albany’s Little league for multiple years. He was a collector of Farmall Tractors, collecting 24 tractors over the years. He enjoyed buying rundown Farmall Tractors, taking them home, working on them and bring them back to life.

He is survived by three daughters; Tricia I. (Wess) Bedford of New Albany, Teresa H. (James) Bedford of Shunk, Karen A. (Tim) Gingrich of Colonial Heights, Virginia, a son; Bryce R. (Christine) Bedford of Watertown, Wisconsin, a granddaughter; Alexandra Bedford, seven grandsons; Eric Bedford, Tyler Gingrich, Dylan Hottenstein, Colby Hottenstein, Levi Hottenstein, Keegan Bagley, Wyatt Bagley and by two great grandsons; Tyson Bedford and Bryce Bedford.

In addition to his parents, Bryce is predeceased by his wife Evelyn M. (Cummiskey) Bedford on December 4, 1998, and by two brothers; Dale and Richard Bedford.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Tuesday, August 24, at the McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, 119 Carpenter St., Dushore, with Pastor Rodney W. Lee officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery, of Forksville. Friends may call from 10 a.m. – noon on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

