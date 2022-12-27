Bloomsburg, Pa. — Bryan S. Reamer, 42, of Bloomsburg passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at his home.

Born May 10, 1980 in Danville, he was the son of Daniel W. Reamer of Danville and Barbara A. (Margargle) Kitka of Hughesville.

Bryan was a 1998 graduate of Danville High School and was a graduate from Penn College of Technology in Williamsport, studying to be a paralegal. He worked for Stericycle for many years and was currently working for Geisinger Health Plan. Also, he owned his own landscaping company.

He loved spending time with his family, and enjoyed being outdoors gardening and doing lawn care. Most of all he cherished all the time he could spend with his son. Bryan was a quiet, kind man and everyone that knew him loved him and appreciated the truly sincere person he was.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son: Kyler Jay Reamer; four sisters: Stacy L. (Reamer) Chamberlain and her husband Matthew, Lydia K. (Reamer) Bohner and her husband William, all of Danville, Kiersten N. Kitka, of Hughesville, and Lonnie C. Shires of Myrtle Beach; four brothers: Christopher A. Kitka, of Muncy, Rodney J. Shires and his wife Jessica, of Loysville, Michael E. Shires, of Danville, and Scott D. Shires and his wife Ashley, of Bloomsburg; numerous nieces and nephews; and his step-mother: Angela Shepperson, of Danville.

Family and friends are invited for a visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. with Rev. Mark F. Reisinger, Wesley United Methodist Church of Bloomsburg. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Danville.

To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com

